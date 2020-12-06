Short Interest in Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Drops By 22.8%

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the October 31st total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st.

Get Shin-Etsu Chemical alerts:

SHECY stock opened at $42.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.38 and its 200-day moving average is $31.94. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a twelve month low of $18.84 and a twelve month high of $42.86.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.04%. Research analysts anticipate that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Profile

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments.

Read More: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.