Short Interest in Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) Decreases By 30.6%

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,260,000 shares, a decrease of 30.6% from the October 31st total of 14,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TTNP shares. Maxim Group cut Titan Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut Titan Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ TTNP opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.93 million, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.97. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $16.35.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.30). Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 351.69% and a negative return on equity of 1,144.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that Titan Pharmaceuticals will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 41,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on the treatment for chronic diseases. The company also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

