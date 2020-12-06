Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.83.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Shares of Shutterstock stock opened at $73.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.83 and its 200 day moving average is $50.41. Shutterstock has a twelve month low of $28.76 and a twelve month high of $74.26.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $165.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.82 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shutterstock will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.89%.

In other news, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 17,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $957,374.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,843,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,855,138.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,907 shares of company stock valued at $8,453,362. Corporate insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 124.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Shutterstock by 259.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 14,792 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Shutterstock by 4.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Shutterstock during the third quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Shutterstock by 13.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

