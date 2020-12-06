Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SMMNY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS SMMNY opened at $24.12 on Thursday. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $26.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.43.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

