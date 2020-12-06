Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Upgraded at Commerzbank AG (CBK.F)

Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) upgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SMMNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siemens Healthineers has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMMNY opened at $24.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.52 and its 200 day moving average is $23.43. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $26.88.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

