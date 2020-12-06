Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 80.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,131 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLAB. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 251.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Daniel Mark Thompson sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $36,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,910,557. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $113,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,080,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,723. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

SLAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.13.

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $123.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 6.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 181.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.14. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.09 and a 12-month high of $123.64.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $221.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.08 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.55%. On average, analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

