Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Sets New 12-Month High at $123.13

Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $123.13 and last traded at $122.89, with a volume of 1977 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.34.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.13.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.83. The company has a quick ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.31. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $221.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $692,626.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 426,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,181,578. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $179,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,569 shares of company stock worth $1,021,723 over the last ninety days. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $1,403,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 22.0% in the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 78,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after acquiring an additional 14,147 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 57.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after acquiring an additional 24,515 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $538,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

