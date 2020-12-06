Simon Thomas Sells 3,142 Shares of Lok’nStore Group Plc (LOK.L) (LON:LOK) Stock

Lok’nStore Group Plc (LOK.L) (LON:LOK) insider Simon Thomas sold 3,142 shares of Lok’nStore Group Plc (LOK.L) stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 542 ($7.08), for a total transaction of £17,029.64 ($22,249.33).

LON LOK opened at GBX 556 ($7.26) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.04. The company has a market capitalization of £164.63 million and a P/E ratio of 55.05. Lok’nStore Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 335 ($4.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 740 ($9.67). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 554.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 558.24.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be given a GBX 9 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 26th. This is a boost from Lok’nStore Group Plc (LOK.L)’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. Lok’nStore Group Plc (LOK.L)’s payout ratio is presently 128.71%.

Lok’nStore Group Plc (LOK.L) Company Profile

Lok'nStore Group Plc develops and operates self-storage centers primarily in Southern England. The company operates a packaging shop in each of its storage centers that sells storage related goods, such as boxes, tapes, and bubblewraps, as well as provides insurance services. It operates through 36 self-storage centers.

