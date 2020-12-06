Simon Turner Sells 79,952 Shares of AJ Bell plc (AJB.L) (LON:AJB) Stock

AJ Bell plc (AJB.L) (LON:AJB) insider Simon Turner sold 79,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 435 ($5.68), for a total transaction of £347,791.20 ($454,391.43).

AJB opened at GBX 430.50 ($5.62) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.33. The company has a market cap of £1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.87. AJ Bell plc has a 52-week low of GBX 229 ($2.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 467.58 ($6.11). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 423.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 418.97.

Get AJ Bell plc (AJB.L) alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.66 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from AJ Bell plc (AJB.L)’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. AJ Bell plc (AJB.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

About AJ Bell plc (AJB.L)

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for AJ Bell plc (AJB.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AJ Bell plc (AJB.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.