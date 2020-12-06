Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Shares Up 5.2% Following Dividend Announcement

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) shares shot up 5.2% during trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $16.17 and last traded at $15.91. 5,189,887 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 124% from the average session volume of 2,317,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.13.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SWBI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Aegis began coverage on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Smith & Wesson Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $889.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.31 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average of $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.99 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a positive return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $47,610.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Cicero sold 37,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $611,662.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,659,882.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,827 shares of company stock valued at $927,623. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWBI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.