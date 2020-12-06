Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Raised to $265.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SNOW has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Snowflake from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snowflake has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $282.55.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Shares of SNOW opened at $387.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $267.08. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $208.55 and a fifty-two week high of $395.80.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.92) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 118.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner bought 420,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $1,515,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,094,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $454,000.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.