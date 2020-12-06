Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Raised to $335.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $305.00 to $335.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SNOW. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Summit Insights initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set a sell rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $282.55.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $387.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $267.08. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $208.55 and a 1-year high of $395.80.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.65 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.92) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner bought 420,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,066,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,635,000. Codex Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth $1,970,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth $2,761,000.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

