SOHO China Limited (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SOHO China Limited (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,593,000 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the October 31st total of 7,742,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,329.4 days.

OTCMKTS SOHOF opened at $0.31 on Friday. SOHO China has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $3.88.

About SOHO China

SOHO China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, and property leasing and management activities in People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Properties Development and Properties Investment. It also operates serviced apartments. SOHO China Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

