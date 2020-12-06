Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.50 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.39% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SONO-TEK CORP. is engaged in the manufacture, development, assembly and sale of ultrasonic liquid atomizing units consisting of a nozzle based on patented technology, and an electrical power supply unit and related hardware that atomizes low-to-medium viscosity liquids used in industrial spraying. “

SOTK opened at $4.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.94 million, a P/E ratio of 53.38, a PEG ratio of 7.48 and a beta of -0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average of $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.08. Sono-Tek has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $4.54.

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 13.49%. Equities research analysts predict that Sono-Tek will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sono-Tek Company Profile

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

