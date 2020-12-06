Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Sets New 12-Month High at $61.31

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $61.31 and last traded at $61.12, with a volume of 35365 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.31.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SCCO shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $48.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.81.

The stock has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.31.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.17%.

In other Southern Copper news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 55,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $3,034,810.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,158,744 shares in the company, valued at $171,709,323.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 879,391 shares of company stock valued at $50,590,518. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 720.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 549,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,865,000 after buying an additional 482,338 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 860.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,092,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,738,000 after buying an additional 1,874,773 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Southern Copper by 319.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 58,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 44,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Southern Copper by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,442,000 after purchasing an additional 138,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

