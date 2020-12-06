Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.17.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SWX. Bank of America reduced their price target on Southwest Gas from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Southwest Gas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE SWX opened at $65.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.97. Southwest Gas has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $81.62. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.20.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $791.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Gas will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.87%.

In other Southwest Gas news, SVP Jose Luis Esparza, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $35,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Justin L. Brown sold 819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $59,164.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWX. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

