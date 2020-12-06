SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Hits New 1-Year High at $72.62

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $72.62 and last traded at $72.62, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.58.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 20.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 126,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,165,000 after purchasing an additional 21,549 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 48.8% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 155,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 10,397 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 74.4% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 47,540 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

