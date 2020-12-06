SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Sets New 12-Month High at $136.50

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $136.50 and last traded at $136.32, with a volume of 99511 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $133.72.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XBI. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 226.0% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 63,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,101,000 after acquiring an additional 44,178 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 48,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,339,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:XBI)

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

