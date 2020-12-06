SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:XME)

SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 56,439 call options on the company. This is an increase of 940% compared to the average volume of 5,426 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XME. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF by 666.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF by 24.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF stock opened at $32.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.00 and its 200 day moving average is $23.99. SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $32.71.

About SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.