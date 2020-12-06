Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI) versus América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Head to Head Analysis

Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI) and América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Spectrum Global Solutions alerts:

6.1% of América Móvil shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.4% of Spectrum Global Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of América Móvil shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Spectrum Global Solutions and América Móvil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectrum Global Solutions -37.20% N/A -67.02% América Móvil 2.73% 12.08% 1.65%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Spectrum Global Solutions and América Móvil’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectrum Global Solutions $34.01 million 0.00 -$5.83 million N/A N/A América Móvil $52.35 billion 0.92 $3.59 billion $1.06 13.88

América Móvil has higher revenue and earnings than Spectrum Global Solutions.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Spectrum Global Solutions and América Móvil, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectrum Global Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A América Móvil 0 2 4 0 2.67

América Móvil has a consensus target price of $12.17, indicating a potential downside of 17.29%. Given América Móvil’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe América Móvil is more favorable than Spectrum Global Solutions.

Risk & Volatility

Spectrum Global Solutions has a beta of -0.48, indicating that its stock price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, América Móvil has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

América Móvil beats Spectrum Global Solutions on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spectrum Global Solutions Company Profile

There is no company description available for Spectrum Global Solutions Inc.

América Móvil Company Profile

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services. In addition, the company offers residential broadband services; IT solutions for small businesses and large corporations; and cable and satellite pay television subscriptions. Further, it sells equipment, accessories, and computers; and offers telephone directories, publishing, call center, advertising, media, and software development services. Additionally, the company provides video, audio, and other media content through the internet directly from the content provider to the end user. It sells its products and services under the Claro, Telcel, Telmex Infinitum, TracFone, Straight Talk, and A1 brands through a network of retailers and service centers to retail customers; and through sales force to corporate customers. As of March 31, 2020, the company had 282.6 million wireless subscribers and 81.4 million fixed revenue generating units (RGUs). AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 2000 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Global Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Global Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.