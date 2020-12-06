SQZ Biotechnologies’ (NYSE:SQZ) Quiet Period Set To End on December 9th

SQZ Biotechnologies’ (NYSE:SQZ) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, December 9th. SQZ Biotechnologies had issued 4,411,765 shares in its IPO on October 30th. The total size of the offering was $70,588,240 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on SQZ. BTIG Research began coverage on SQZ Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on SQZ Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on SQZ Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of SQZ opened at $26.05 on Friday. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $12.98 and a 12-month high of $36.49.

About SQZ Biotechnologies

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. The company's lead product candidate, SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

