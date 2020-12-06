SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSE PLC is engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The Company also stores and distributes natural gas and provides other energy-related services. It operates a telecommunications network that offers bandwidth and capacity to companies, public sector organizations, Internet service providers, and others. SSE PLC, formerly known as Scottish and Southern Energy plc, is based in Perth, the United Kingdom. “

SSEZY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of SSE in a report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of SSE in a report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SSE from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of SSE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

OTCMKTS SSEZY opened at $18.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.66. SSE has a 12 month low of $12.08 and a 12 month high of $21.91.

About SSE

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

