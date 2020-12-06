State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Stock Price Up 6.5% on Insider Buying Activity

State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) rose 6.5% during trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $16.87 and last traded at $16.76. Approximately 111,696 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 64,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.73.

Specifically, SVP Jason Earl Berkey acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $79,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kim Burton Garland acquired 7,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.12 per share, with a total value of $118,737.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 144,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,542.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 15,550 shares of company stock worth $238,313 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Sidoti upgraded State Auto Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.13. The firm has a market cap of $734.72 million, a P/E ratio of -18.42 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.30). State Auto Financial had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $371.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that State Auto Financial Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.49%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 315.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $197,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

State Auto Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:STFC)

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

