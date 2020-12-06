Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.80

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.80 and last traded at $38.80, with a volume of 33305 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.61.

STLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,707,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,449 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,282,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,235 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,358,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,949,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,941,000 after purchasing an additional 802,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,053,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,432,000 after purchasing an additional 801,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

