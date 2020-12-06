Stenprop Limited (STP.L) (LON:STP) Sets New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Stenprop Limited (STP.L) (LON:STP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 136 ($1.78) and last traded at GBX 133 ($1.74), with a volume of 92968 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 135.50 ($1.77).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st will be given a GBX 3.38 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a yield of 2.54%. Stenprop Limited (STP.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.63%.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 126.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 119.04. The stock has a market cap of £376.38 million and a PE ratio of 24.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.04.

In related news, insider Patricia Watson sold 67,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.53), for a total value of £79,159.86 ($103,422.86).

Stenprop Limited (STP.L) Company Profile

Stenprop is a UK REIT listed on the LSE and the JSE. The objective of the Company is to deliver sustainable growing income to its investors. Stenprop's investment policy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of UK multi-let industrial (MLI) properties with the strategic goal of becoming the leading MLI business in the UK.

