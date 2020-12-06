Stitch Fix (SFIX) to Release Earnings on Monday

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, December 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $443.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.52 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Stitch Fix to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SFIX stock opened at $35.56 on Friday. Stitch Fix has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $42.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -53.88 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.23.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SFIX. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.48.

In other news, Director Marka Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $104,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Elizabeth Spaulding sold 12,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $498,920.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 291,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,649,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 772,926 shares of company stock valued at $24,268,034 over the last three months. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

