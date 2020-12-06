Stock Traders Buy High Volume of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 4,101 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 580% compared to the average volume of 603 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the third quarter valued at about $10,508,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 89.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 241,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,364,000 after buying an additional 114,168 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 143.3% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 109,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after buying an additional 64,448 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 103.2% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 76,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after buying an additional 38,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,489,000.

ARKG opened at $89.67 on Friday. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $89.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.35.

