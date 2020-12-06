Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Hasbro Call Options (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 15,324 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 760% compared to the average volume of 1,781 call options.

In other news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 75,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $6,301,625.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,123,140.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 7,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $609,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 3.3% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 36,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $91.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $109.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hasbro will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Hasbro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Hasbro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.56.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

