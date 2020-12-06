Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Lemonade Call Options (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 15,720 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 200% compared to the average daily volume of 5,240 call options.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lemonade from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Lemonade from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

LMND opened at $85.04 on Friday. Lemonade has a 12-month low of $44.11 and a 12-month high of $96.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.70.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $17.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lemonade will post -4.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $690,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 320,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,092,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jorge Espinel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total value of $1,151,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 426,950 shares of company stock valued at $29,021,772.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. 3.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

