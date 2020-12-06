Studio Retail Group plc (STU.L) (LON:STU) Hits New 1-Year High at $267.00

Studio Retail Group plc (STU.L) (LON:STU)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 267 ($3.49) and last traded at GBX 259 ($3.38), with a volume of 57623 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 258 ($3.37).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 245.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 223.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £223.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.59.

About Studio Retail Group plc (STU.L) (LON:STU)

Studio Retail Group plc operates as a digital value retailer in the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Studio and Education. Its Studio segment engages in the sale of various products covering leisurewear, electrical, household, textile, bedding, furniture, nursery products, gifts, and greeting cards through a combination of direct marketing and online via the studio.co.uk and ace.co.uk Websites.

