Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.92

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.92 and last traded at $28.68, with a volume of 64252 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.05.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sumo Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Sumo Logic in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on Sumo Logic in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on Sumo Logic in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sumo Logic in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic in the third quarter worth approximately $273,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic in the third quarter worth approximately $276,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic in the third quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic in the third quarter worth approximately $349,000.

About Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.