Sumo Logic (SUMO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, December 7th. Analysts expect Sumo Logic to post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $30.11 on Friday. Sumo Logic has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $30.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.71.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Sumo Logic in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sumo Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Sumo Logic in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Sumo Logic in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sumo Logic in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

