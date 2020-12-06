Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) PT Raised to $51.00 at Roth Capital

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from $35.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NOVA. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sunnova Energy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.29.

Shares of NOVA opened at $39.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.47. Sunnova Energy International has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 1.53.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 113.82% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $50.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.67 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

