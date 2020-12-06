SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $19.77 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini forecasts that the bank will earn $19.77 per share for the year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $297.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.31.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $358.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $320.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $127.39 and a 1-year high of $363.10.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $3.02. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.62 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.15 earnings per share.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.12, for a total transaction of $75,640.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,741.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John China sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $341,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,625,535. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 608,828 shares of company stock worth $18,608,777 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 195.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

