Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Get Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SVCBY opened at $12.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.67. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $15.75.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Company Profile

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and paper products worldwide. The company offers wood products to the home improvement and building materials sectors, including machined softwood, carcassing, MDF, decking, and sheet materials for builders' merchants and DIY retailers; and various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.

See Also: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.