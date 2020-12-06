Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Upland Software worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Upland Software by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 9,670 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Upland Software by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Upland Software by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Upland Software by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 160,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 9,663 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UPLD opened at $43.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.03. Upland Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $51.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.68.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 18.31% and a negative net margin of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $74.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UPLD shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Upland Software from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Upland Software from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Upland Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Upland Software from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.63.

In other Upland Software news, COO Timothy Mattox sold 13,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $487,071.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 527,903 shares in the company, valued at $19,601,038.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $350,800.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 257,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,897,192.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,230 shares of company stock valued at $3,330,259. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

