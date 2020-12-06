Swiss National Bank Buys 2,800 Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of PGT Innovations worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 3.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 447,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 16,065 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 143,924 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PGT Innovations during the second quarter worth $434,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 3.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the second quarter worth $1,303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

PGTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PGT Innovations from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.58.

Shares of NYSE PGTI opened at $18.77 on Friday. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $20.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.01.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $238.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

