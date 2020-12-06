Swiss National Bank Buys 3,100 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 190,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KRG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 42,821 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 117,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 16,590 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO John A. Kite sold 18,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $239,498.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,427.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $15.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.68 and a 200-day moving average of $11.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 216.57, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $19.67.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 0.47%. On average, research analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KRG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Compass Point raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.20.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

