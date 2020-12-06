Swiss National Bank Buys 3,700 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 251,002 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at about $1,450,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at about $314,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the third quarter valued at about $296,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 147.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 832,231 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after acquiring an additional 496,182 shares in the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MTDR shares. Truist upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Matador Resources to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.42.

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 21,562 shares of company stock worth $149,247 over the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $11.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $19.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 4.87.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.17. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 51.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

