Swiss National Bank Grows Stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 271,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CXW. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CoreCivic by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,743,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570,933 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CoreCivic in the 2nd quarter worth $9,717,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in CoreCivic by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,100,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,017,000 after purchasing an additional 840,873 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CoreCivic by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 855,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 484,645 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CoreCivic by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,681,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,739,000 after purchasing an additional 476,953 shares during the period. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th.

NYSE:CXW opened at $7.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $940.32 million, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.24. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $17.90.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $468.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.00 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CoreCivic

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

