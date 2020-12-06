Swiss National Bank Has $2.22 Million Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of Sally Beauty worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 25.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 27.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on SBH shares. ValuEngine upgraded Sally Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Sally Beauty from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.29.

In related news, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 11,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $124,169.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 457,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,005,826.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $44,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,359.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SBH stock opened at $12.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $19.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.57.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $957.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.54 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 305.73% and a net margin of 3.18%. Sally Beauty’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

