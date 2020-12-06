Swiss National Bank Has $2.28 Million Position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Safety Insurance Group worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Safety Insurance Group by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th.

In other news, Director Frederic H. Lindeberg bought 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.65 per share, for a total transaction of $59,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic H. Lindeberg bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.93 per share, for a total transaction of $135,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 34,515 shares of company stock worth $2,398,616 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group stock opened at $75.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.31. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.45 and a 52-week high of $97.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $222.40 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 10.17%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

