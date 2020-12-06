Swiss National Bank Has $2.33 Million Stock Holdings in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.11% of EVO Payments worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in EVO Payments during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of EVO Payments by 565.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 138,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 117,999 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of EVO Payments by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 291,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after purchasing an additional 26,718 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of EVO Payments by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of EVO Payments by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 532,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,160,000 after purchasing an additional 130,021 shares during the period. 50.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Sunday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on EVO Payments from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.11.

Shares of EVOP stock opened at $25.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.89 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.46. EVO Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $117.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.50 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brendan F. Tansill sold 5,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $141,857.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,442,634.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James G. Kelly sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $3,871,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,337 shares of company stock valued at $4,341,357. Corporate insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

