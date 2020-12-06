Swiss National Bank Has $2.33 Million Stock Position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 371,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Cerus worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CERS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cerus by 14.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cerus by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,826,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,255,000 after purchasing an additional 401,577 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Cerus by 27.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 147,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 32,076 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Cerus by 232.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 425,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 297,575 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cerus in the second quarter valued at about $1,423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

CERS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,675. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 32,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $180,774.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,088.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cerus stock opened at $7.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.34. Cerus Co. has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $7.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 63.47% and a negative net margin of 73.72%. The company had revenue of $23.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

