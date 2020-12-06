Swiss National Bank Increases Holdings in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of Zogenix worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zogenix by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,907,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,542,000 after buying an additional 1,754,218 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its position in Zogenix by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 886,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,955,000 after buying an additional 371,795 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Zogenix by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,443,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,988,000 after buying an additional 321,554 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Zogenix by 1,015.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 314,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after buying an additional 286,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP boosted its position in Zogenix by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,804,000 after buying an additional 247,856 shares during the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zogenix alerts:

In other news, Director Cam L. Garner purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.13 per share, for a total transaction of $161,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $311,100.00. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.78.

ZGNX opened at $22.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.60. Zogenix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $57.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.25.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 million. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a negative net margin of 8,758.48%. Zogenix’s revenue was up 354.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($6.75) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

Zogenix Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes transformative therapies to enhance the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS); and which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.