Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Myriad Genetics worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 67.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,097,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,784,000 after acquiring an additional 843,076 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,361,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,439,000 after buying an additional 584,219 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,142,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,952,000 after buying an additional 581,899 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 480.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 617,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,007,000 after purchasing an additional 511,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,075,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

In other Myriad Genetics news, Director S. Louise Phanstiel purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.62 per share, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,049.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Alexander Ford sold 2,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $38,639.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,082,971.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MYGN opened at $18.88 on Friday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $30.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.64.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $145.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.59 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MYGN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.