Swiss National Bank Lowers Position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 336,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 104.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 718,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 367,527 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $1,155,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 4.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 354,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 15,221 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 342.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 206,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 160,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ESRT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.45.

Shares of NYSE ESRT opened at $10.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,009.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.69. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.19 and a 52 week high of $14.31. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.18). Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 0.25%. As a group, research analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE:ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

