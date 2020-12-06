Swiss National Bank Purchases 1,300 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Camping World were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Camping World during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Camping World during the third quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Camping World by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Camping World by 11.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Camping World alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CWH shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Camping World from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Camping World from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Truist restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Camping World in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine cut Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

CWH stock opened at $30.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.73. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.47.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 270.25% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous None dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -55.38%.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH).

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.