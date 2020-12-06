Swiss National Bank Purchases 1,700 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Calix worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Calix in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Calix during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Calix during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Calix during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Calix during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Calix alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on CALX shares. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Calix from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Calix from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Calix from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.64.

In other Calix news, Director Donald J. Listwin bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $450,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Matthews sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $240,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Calix stock opened at $23.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.85. Calix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $27.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.07 and a beta of 1.45.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. Calix had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.44 million. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX).

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.