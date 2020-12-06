Swiss National Bank Purchases 2,400 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 4.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Model N were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Model N during the third quarter worth $42,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Model N during the second quarter worth about $45,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Model N during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Model N during the second quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Model N by 260.7% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MODN opened at $33.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.10 and a beta of 1.08. Model N, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $44.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.21.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Model N had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $41.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Model N, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MODN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Model N from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $49.50 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Model N from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.14.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 4,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $166,911.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,214.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 3,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $125,156.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,745,914.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,847 shares of company stock worth $1,118,403. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, Revenue Cloud for High-Tech Manufacturing, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and Components.

